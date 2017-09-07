Bestival-goers warned to expect longer queues with increased security checks and armed police

Music fans heading to Bestival are being warned to expect longer queues, as the festival have ramped up security with extra bag searches and armed police.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of V Festival and Glastonbury in increasing security provisions in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, Bestival will be working closely with police in its new location of Lulworth in Dorset.

“We will have a dedicated 24 hour policing presence, with officers carrying out high visibility patrols in the site, around the perimeter and wider Purbeck area,” said Chief Inspector Chris Weeks of Dorset Police. “

“Uniformed officers will be supported by a small number of armed officers who will provide a visual reassurance message and can answer any questions festival goers may have.”

A Bestival spokesman added: “We have liaised with Dorset Police and our security team and are confident that a proportionate and realistic level of resource and procedures are in place to ensure effective policing and security of the festival.

“We ask Bestival-goers to be aware that they will be subject to additional searches this year. We have increased the number of security personnel at all entrances to facilitate the searches, but this may make entrance slower than in previous years.

They continued: “Please be patient if there are queues and please cooperate with any security requests and searches. Please check the T&C’s of entry and our prohibited items list to avoid slowing down the searches.

“We’d greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation with this.”

After moving from its former site on the Isle Of Wight, this year will be the first at its new home of the Lulworth Estate in Dorset.

After Soulwax stepped in to replace headliners Justice, this weekend will also see performances from The xx, Jamie T, Pet Shop Boys, A Tribe Called Quest, Dizzee Rascal and many more.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Bestival 2017.