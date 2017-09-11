Man arrested after woman is murdered at Bestival

The 25-year-old woman was killed at Dorset music festival

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at Bestival.

The festival took place in its new home of Lulworth Castle, Dorset over the weekend (Sept 7-11).

The unnamed 25-year-old woman had been attending the festival and was reported missing just before 1am on Monday (Sept 11).

Her body was later found in the wooded area at the edge of the festival’s site.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Very sadly, following a search of the area the body of the woman was located in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site.

“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and a cordon is in place on site while forensic examinations are being carried out.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said: “Enquiries are now underway to establish how she died.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

“We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police.”