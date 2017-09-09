Bestival warn festival-goers over pill containing “unknown chemicals”

Armed police officers are also present at the festival site

Bestival police have warned festival-goers of a pill containing “unknown chemicals”.

The festival, now situated in its new home of Lulworth Estate in Dorset, kicked off on Thursday (Sept 7).

Following in the footsteps of the likes of V Festival and Glastonbury in increasing security provisions in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, Bestival will be working closely with police in its new location of Lulworth in Dorset.

Dorset police attending the festival have set up their own social media and last night (Sept 8), they shared an image of a pill.

The caption read: “If you have any of these tablets at #Bestival please dispose of them as they contain unknown chemicals. Desc: pale blue with a Rolex logo.” See the tweet below.

One Twitter user argued that if the police had drug testing facilities on site ‘it would lower any potential risk to users.’

Earlier in the day, they also shared an image of armed officers, urging festival-goers to not be “alarmed” if they spotted the police. They added the armed officers were attending the festival “purely for public reassurance.”

Speaking of their presence at the festival, Chief Inspector Chris Weeks of Dorset Police said: “We will have a dedicated 24 hour policing presence, with officers carrying out high visibility patrols in the site, around the perimeter and wider Purbeck area.

“Uniformed officers will be supported by a small number of armed officers who will provide a visual reassurance message and can answer any questions festival goers may have.”

A Bestival spokesman added: “We have liaised with Dorset Police and our security team and are confident that a proportionate and realistic level of resource and procedures are in place to ensure effective policing and security of the festival.”