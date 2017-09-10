The show must go on...

The main arena at Bestival has reopened after rain and high winds caused the evacuation of the main arena.

Performances on the main Castle Stage were initially halted before the decision was taken to evacuate the entire arena.

Now, Bestival has announced that it will resume once more with a set by Circa Wave after festival-goers were initially advised to head back to their campsites.

It is yet to be announced if Loyle Carner’s main stage set will be rescheduled after the brief closure stopped him from performing.

“Due to current high winds and safety of all our festival-goers The Castle Stage and Ambient Forest are both temporarily closed”, Bestival wrote on Twitter.

“We’ll reopen the stages and areas as soon as possible. Due to high winds & for everyone’s safety the main arena is temporarily closed. Please make your way to the campsites until we reopen gates.”

The Pet Shop Boys are scheduled to headline the final night of Bestival this evening, alongside a fireworks display to herald the end of the festival.

Rain and high winds have continually blighted the festival as it makes it debut in Dorset for the first time ever, with huge sections of the arena being swamped by muddy ground.

So far, Bestival has seen headline performances from The XX, alongside the final ever performance by legendary hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest.