Bestival issues statement on ‘zero tolerance’ drugs policy after death of Louella Michie

Bestival have shared a statement on their ‘zero tolerance’ drugs policy, following the tragic death of 25-year-old Louella Michie at the festival this past weekend.

Michie had been attending the festival and was reported missing just before 1am on Monday (Sept 11). Her body was later found in the wooded area at the edge of the festival’s site.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, before Michie’s father and Holby City actor John Michie labelled the death a “tragic mistake”, and revealed that the man in custody was Louella’s boyfriend. He has since been released.

Now, Bestival have made a statement on their drugs policy, after it was reported that class A drugs were involved in the incident.

“Bestival has a Zero Tolerance drugs policy,” the statement begins, before detailing the structures in place to prevent drugs entering the site.

“The tragic incident,” the statement concludes, “which took place in what police describe as a ‘wooded area on the edge of the festival site’ and not as some reports have indicated in the ‘Ambient Forest’ arena, has devastated all those involved and the event has offered counselling to all staff.”

Read the Bestival statement in full below. Earlier this year, health experts recommended that UK festivals allow their visitors to test their drugs.

Yesterday (September 13), John Michie shared a photo of his daughter’s bedroom in memory of her, with numerous people commenting below with condolences and messages of support.