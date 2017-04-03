Listen to Beth Ditto’s new solo single ‘Fire’

Ex-Gossip frontwoman set to release debut LP later this year

Former Gossip singer Beth Ditto has shared a new track from her upcoming debut solo album, expected later this year.

Gossip released their last album ‘A Joyful Noise’ in 2012 and Ditto confirmed their split last year.

Ditto has now aired ‘Fire’, the first track from her upcoming LP, via BBC Radio 1. Listen here.

Ditto says that she wrote “65 to 80 songs” for her new album, which has been two years in the making. It was produced by Jennifer Decilveo, with some songs penned with U2/REM producer Jacknife Lee.

Speaking to Pitchfork about the album last year, Ditto said: “It’s gonna be my southern record but not necessarily a country record”.

Last year, Ditto launched a plus-size clothing line with designer Jean Paul Gaultier and legally married her partner Kirstin Ogata 17 months after their initial wedding ceremony.

The singer and her partner walked down the aisle in July 2013 in Maui Hawaii, but were only able to officially tie the knot after same-sex marriage became legal in their home state of Oregon last May.

Ditto had previously discussed her plans to marry Ogata and start a family soon after. “We have an agreement that she’ll be the primary caretaker and I’ll be the primary breadwinner,” she said in an interview promoting her autobiography Coal To Diamond: A Memoir. “When we tour, the babies will come with us.”