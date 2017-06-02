Ex-Gossip singer Beth Ditto shares new solo track ‘We Could Run’

Her debut solo album 'Fake Sugar' is out on June 16

Former Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto has shared a new solo track called ‘We Could Run’.

The singer releases her upcoming debut solo album ‘Fake Sugar’ on June 16 via Capitol Records.

Following lead single ‘Fire’ and ‘Oo La La’, Ditto has now unveiled the stadium rock-sized ‘We Could Run’. Listen beneath.

Gossip released their last album ‘A Joyful Noise’ in 2012 and Ditto confirmed their split last year.

Ditto recently said that she wrote “65 to 80 songs” for her album, which has been two years in the making. It was produced by Jennifer Decilveo, with some songs penned with U2/REM producer Jacknife Lee.

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

1 Fire

2 In and Out

3 Fake Sugar

4 Savoire Faire

5 We Could Run

6 Oo La La

7 Go Baby Go

8 Oh My God

9 Love in Real Life

10 Do You Want Me To

11 Lover

12 Clouds

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking to Pitchfork about the album last year, Ditto said: “It’s gonna be my southern record but not necessarily a country record”.

Last year, Ditto launched a plus-size clothing line with designer Jean Paul Gaultier and legally married her partner Kirstin Ogata 17 months after their initial wedding ceremony.

The singer and her partner walked down the aisle in July 2013 in Maui Hawaii, but were only able to officially tie the knot after same-sex marriage became legal in their home state of Oregon last May.

Ditto had previously discussed her plans to marry Ogata and start a family soon after. “We have an agreement that she’ll be the primary caretaker and I’ll be the primary breadwinner,” she said in an interview promoting her autobiography Coal To Diamond: A Memoir. “When we tour, the babies will come with us.”