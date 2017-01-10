Betting odds revealed for Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s boxing match

The two stars will square off in the ring soon, with Mike Tyson training Brown

Betting odds have been revealed for Chris Brown and Soulja Boy‘s forthcoming fight.

Rapper Soulja Boy and R&B singer Brown have taken their recent dispute to the next level since the turn of the year, with the pair agreeing to face off in a celebrity boxing match.

Soulja Boy is apparently being trained for the bout by former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, while Brown will be trained by Mike Tyson.

Bookmakers Coral have placed Brown as the favourite, with odds of 1-7 of winning. Soulja Boy, meanwhile, is 4-1 to win.

Coral spokesperson Nicola McGeady says: “With Iron Mike in his corner and a reputation for getting into scuffles, Breezy is our hot favourite to win this battle of the hip hop artists.”

See the odds in full beneath:

Chris Brown to win: 1-7

Soulja Boy to win: 4-1

Brown and Soulja Boy started a public feud last week (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.

After a later incident that appeared to see Soulja Boy robbed of his phone on the street, the rapper took to his Twitter account to not only apologise for his beef with Brown, but also his recent disagreements with rappers Quavo and Lil Yachty.

However, despite Soulja’s repentance, he will still reportedly square off with Brown in the ring in the coming weeks.