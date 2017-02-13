Beyoncé and Jay Z join DJ Khaled on new song

It's the first time the couple have teamed up since 2013

Beyoncé and Jay Z have teamed up on a new song with DJ Khaled.

The couple feature on the track ‘Shining’, which emerged minutes after this year’s Grammys concluded. You can listen to the track below.

The song’s artwork features Khaled’s newborn son Asahd Tuck Khaled, who will also executive produce Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful’.

It is the first time the couple have joined forces since ‘Drunk In Love’ from Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album.

Beyoncé lost out to Adele for Album and Record Of The Year at the Grammys last night (February 12).

But she delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Fans recently expressed their concern that Beyoncé may pull out of Coachella following news of her pregnancy. Zara Larsson was one of the first to express her concerns. “I’m happy for B but she better put on a performance at Coachella cause she’s the reason I’m going,” she wrote. The singer headlines Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Beyoncé recently voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

‘Formation’, the lead single from last year’s ‘Lemonade’, opens with a sample of deceased YouTube personality Messy Mya and recently the estate of Mya reportedly sued the star for £20 million over allegedly unauthorised usage.

Mya, real name Anthony Barré, was murdered in 2010. A sample of a YouTube video of Mya’s from earlier that year features at the start of ‘Formation’. It sees Mya saying “What happened after New Orleans?” and “Bitch, I’m back. By popular demand”.

Mya’s estate claim that the sample was unauthorised and that the singer has ignored all attempts at communication over the matter.