Beyoncé pulls out of Coachella due to pregnancy, will headline festival in 2018 instead

Beyoncé has announced that she will no longer headline Coachella Festival this year following her recent pregnancy announcement.

Earlier this month, the singer announced via an instantly-iconic Instagram post that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. She wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

A statement issued to The Associated Press now confirms that Beyoncé has been forced to pull out of this year’s event, but will headline the festival in 2018 instead.

The singer’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the decision comes “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.”

Coachella have not yet announced who will replace Beyoncé. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar have already been announced as the other two headline acts in 2017.

Coachella runs from April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

Beyoncé made headlines earlier this month with a show-stopping Grammy Awards performance. The singer failed to pick up any of the big prizes at the ceremony, losing out to Adele, who herself argued that Beyoncé should have won instead of her.

