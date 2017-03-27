Cancer-suffering Beyoncé fan dies days after FaceTiming singer

Ebony Banks passed away over the weekend

A fan who recently FaceTimed Beyoncé has died.

Ebony Banks, who had been fighting a rare form of stage IV cancer, died yesterday (March 26), just four days after she spoke to the singer.

The teenager spoke to the Beyoncé after her family and classmates started a social media campaign on her behalf.

The shared hashtag #ebobmeetsbeyonce received thousands of heartfelt retweets, which got through to the pop icon.

Beyoncé then surprised Banks with a FaceTime video call while in the hospital.

Family and friends of Banks held a candlelight vigil on Sunday to pay tribute to the late teen, by playing Beyoncé songs throughout the night, reports Click2Houston.

