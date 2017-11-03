Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ world tour hat has gone on sale

And it's all in the name of charity

Beyoncé‘s ‘Formation’ world tour hat is up for sale, with the iconic piece set to be auctioned.

The singer wore the 10×8 inch felt hat during her tour in support of last year’s album ‘Lemonade‘.

The winner of the auction will not only bag the hat – signed by Beyoncé herself – they’ll also get a photo of the singer wearing it.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the the Lung Transplant Project. You can head here for more info and to place a bid. At the time of writing, the current bid stands at $2,200.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Beyoncé will voice Nala in the upcoming live action remake of ‘The Lion King’.

She’ll be starring opposite Donald Glover’s Simba. The superstar joins an A-list cast which includes original Lion King voice actor James Earl Jones (who will reprise his role as Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and John Oliver (Zazu).

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will play Pumbaa and Timon respectively, while Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Eric Andre (Azizi) and Florence Kasumba (Shenzi) will also star. The film is scheduled for a July 2019 release, with the new project being made along the same creative lines as the recent remake of The Jungle Book.