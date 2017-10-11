Beyoncé shares new ‘Freedom’ video to mark International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl takes place today (October 11)

Beyoncé has unveiled a new video for her song ‘Freedom’, marking International Day of the Girl.

International Day of the Girl takes place today (October 11) and to support the empowering cause Beyoncé has teamed up with British director MJ Delaney for a video that sees girls lip-syncing to the singer’s ‘Lemonade’ track.

On Facebook, Beyoncé wrote: “Today is #DayoftheGirl. Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day.”

Last month, Beyoncé appeared on a new remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente’ to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

Posting the ‘Mi Gente’ remix on Instagram, Beyonce wrote: “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to (sic).” On her website, the singer also admitted that she was “heartbroken” after large areas of the Caribbean were left decimated by recent hurricanes. “We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world”, she said.

In August, it was reported that Beyoncé was working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”. An unnamed source told Radar Online: “Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.”

The source added: “Beyoncé has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids, that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.”

Beyoncé released her last album, ‘Lemonade’, in April 2016. The accompanying Formation World Tour ran from April to November of last year.