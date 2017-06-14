Reports suggest 'significant amount of security' at LA hospital

Reports are suggesting that Beyoncé could be in labour as the pregnant star and husband Jay Z expect twins.

The singer announced news of her pregnancy back in February via an instantly-iconic Instagram post. She wrote at the time: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé was later forced to pull out of her Coachella headline slot on doctor’s orders, but will headline the festival in 2018 instead.

Now The Shade Room reports of an anonymous tip-off suggesting that Beyoncé was in labour at Los Angeles’ UCLA Hospital, with Us Weekly later reporting of a “significant amount of security” at the hospital.

Representatives of the couple have not yet commented on the reports.

Beyoncé gave birth to her first child with Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé made headlines whilst pregnant by delivering a show-stopping Grammy Awards performance. The singer failed to pick up any of the big prizes at the ceremony in February, losing out to Adele, who herself argued that Beyoncé should have won instead of her.