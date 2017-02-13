It took 50 people one week to make Beyoncé’s Grammys dress

Singer wore the golden outfit during her performance at last night's ceremony

The designer behind Beyoncé‘s Grammys dress has spoken about how the garment was made, revealing that it took one week to embroider with 50 people working on it at all times.

Beyoncé lost out to Adele for Album and Record Of The Year at the Grammys last night (February 12), but she did deliver a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

For her performance, Beyoncé sported a grand, gold dress that its designer says “mixed Gustav Klimt influence, Art Deco motifs inspired by Erté, and lyrics from Beyonce’s song ‘Love Drought'”.

Designer Peter Dundas, who has been dressing Beyoncé for over a decade, told Vogue: “Beyoncé and I have a long working relationship. I think she wanted someone she trusted and connected with on several levels”.

“I like creating stories within a garment,” he said. “It was a fun way to celebrate the moment for her.”

Watch Beyoncé’s full Grammys performance below:

After beating Beyoncé to the two top awards, Adele used her acceptance speech to proclaim her love for the singer and to argue that her album ‘Lemonade’ should have won instead of ’25’.

Later backstage, the British singer told reporters: “I feel like it was [Beyoncé’s] time to win. My view is: what the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”