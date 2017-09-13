"We have to be prepared for what comes next."

Last night, stars including Justin Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Cher and Oprah Winfrey took part in the Hurricane Harvey relief fundraiser, Hand In Hand.

The southern states of Texas and Louisiana were particularly badly hit by the August cyclone, which caused an estimated $70billion in damages. There have been 71 confirmed fatalities of the hurricane.

The Hand In Hand event centred on a charity telethon, with performances by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The one hour programme was broadcast live from LA, New York and Nashville, and raising funds for those affected by the hurricane.

During the event, Beyonce delivered an emotional video message touching on the non-descrimination of natural disasters, the team work needed to rebuild communities, the specific requirements of her hometown of Houston, and the impact of climate change.

“Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse,” she said, “natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes, and countless families are now homeless.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re from Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together,” she continued, adding that “Seeing everyone of different racial, social and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive, restored my faith in humanity.”

“The effects of climate change are playing out around the world every day,” said Beyonce, before listing the array of natural disasters that have affected the world this week. “We have to be prepared for what comes next. So tonight we come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, to help our communities, to life our spirits, and heal.”

Watch Beyonce’s message below:

Last week, Beyonce returned to Houston to deliver a powerful speech to victims of the disaster and hand out meals to those in need.

Click here to send a donation to the Hand In Hand fundraiser.