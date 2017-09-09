"Today is a celebration of survival."

Yesterday, Beyonce visited her home city of Houston, Texas, to deliver some words of encouragement to those affected by the devastating Hurricane Harvey.

Speaking ahead of her appearance at the Hand in Hand: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief charity telethon, Beyonce spoke directly to survivors at Houston’s St John’s Church.

“Thank you for being such an incredible example of what life and love is,” she told the crowd. “This today is a celebration of survival. Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe.”

In the speech, the singer also points out that the church was the venue of her first ever solo performance. See the full speech below:

The event was organised by Beyonce’s humanitarian foundation, BeyGOOD, which was established in 2013. Elsewhere at the gathering, the singer was joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy, to serve meals to the hurricane victims and families.

Houston has been hit by over $70 million worth of damages following Hurricane Harvey, and more than 70 people are thought to have died in the disaster. Some parts of the city recorded over 40 inches of rain.

Beyonce will be joined by other stars such as George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey at the Hand in Hand charity event next week.