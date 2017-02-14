Hear Beyoncé’s isolated vocals from her epic Grammys performance

Singer delivered a show-stopping performance despite losing out to Adele

A new video shows Beyoncé‘s isolated vocals from her epic Grammys performance at the weekend.

Beyoncé lost out to Adele for Album and Record Of The Year at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 12), but she did deliver a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The singer performed ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ from her 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ while dressed in an outfit that took 50 people a week to make.

Hear Beyonce’s isolated vocals from the performance below:

After beating Beyoncé to the two top awards, Adele used her acceptance speech to proclaim her love for the singer and to argue that her album ‘Lemonade’ should have won instead of ’25’.

Later backstage, the British singer told reporters: “I feel like it was [Beyoncé’s] time to win. My view is: what the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

The Grammys were widely criticised for awarding Adele the top prizes over Beyoncé, with some viewers arguing that the Grammys has a racial bias.

Grammys boss Neil Portnow has since said: “I don’t think there’s a race problem at all… It’s always hard to create objectivity out of something that’s inherently subjective, which is what art and music is about. We do the best we can.”