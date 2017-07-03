Beyoncé reportedly signed off on every track on Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

The Brooklyn rapper's confessional thirteenth studio album was released on Friday (June 30)

Jay-Z’s producer No I.D. has claimed that Beyoncé signed off on every track on Jay’s new album ‘4:44’.

The rapper’s thirteenth studio album was released on Friday (June 30) following its surprise announcement last month. The new record marks his first full body of work since 2013’s divisive ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’.

‘4:44’ contains various confessional references to Jay’s marriage to Beyoncé, with many commentators seeing the new album as a response to the latter’s ‘Lemonade’ – on the album’s title track, for instance, the rapper apologises to Beyoncé for his well-documented indiscretions.

Speaking to The New York Times, No I.D. revealed that Beyoncé played a substantial part in the album-making process, claiming that the superstar signed off on every track on ‘4:44’.

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R,” he disclosed. “Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course, she’s genius-level with that.”

No I.D. also revealed that he and Jay-Z never mentioned ‘Lemonade’ directly by name when constructing ‘4:44’.

“Mainly because if he talks about himself, it’s going to bleed into that regardless,” he explains. “But there’s a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth. The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it. But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?”

Meanwhile, the names of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s new-born children were reportedly revealed over the weekend.