Beyonce, Jay Z, Springsteen, Paul McCartney and more for Barack Obama’s final White House party

That's quite a guest list
Barack and Michelle Obama are set to host one final party at the White House, with the likes of Beyonce, Jay Z, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper and more.
After holding a festival at The White House with The Lumineers, Sharon Jones, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, as well as previously inviting the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monae to play his annual 4 July Barbecue, now he’s set for one last blow-out before he ends his term as President.
As The Washington Post reports, the Obamas will be hosting what they describe as a final ‘grown up’ party for close friends and major donors this Friday (6 January) – with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Bradley Cooper, JJ Abrams, Chance the Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, David Letterman and George Lucas all reported to appear – while Usher and Samuel L Jackson are also rumoured.
Confirming his attendance with a tribute to Obama, Chance The Rapper wrote:
The news comes as Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to book artists to perform at his upcoming inauguration on 20 January.
The President-elect has only been able to secure one artist so far: 2010 America’s Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho, who is set to perform the US national anthem.
Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that she has been invited to perform at the inauguration on January 20, but said that she will only accept if she can sing Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’.
Trump will be sworn in as US President later this month during the traditional ceremony outside the US Capitol in Washington D.C.. There has been much speculation about which artist, or indeed artists, might perform at the inauguration, with KISS’ Gene Simmons denying earlier this week that he had been invited to play.
Current President Barack Obama invited Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin to perform during his 2009 inauguration.