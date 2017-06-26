Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins are reportedly out of hospital

Reports suggest that the newborn babies were kept for a week and a half after being born with jaundice

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly left hospital with their newborn twins over a week after their births were confirmed.

On June 18, Beyoncé’s father announced that the singer had given birth to twins, with reports following that the babies had been kept at the hospital due to a “minor issue”.

Now TMZ reports that the infants are “out of the hospital and at home” after being monitored at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center for a week and a half. The report suggests that the children were “born prematurely” and had been “placed under light… presumably to cure jaundice.”

The couple’s children are thought to be a boy and a girl, although this hasn’t officially been confirmed.

Beyoncé gave birth to her first child with Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

The singer announced news of her pregnancy back in February via an instantly-iconic Instagram post. She wrote at the time: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé was later forced to pull out of her Coachella headline slot on doctor’s orders, but will headline the festival in 2018 instead.