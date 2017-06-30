Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins’ names revealed?

Singer gave birth to a boy and a girl earlier this month

Reports suggest that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have named their twins Rumi and Sir.

The births of the couple’s twins were confirmed on June 18 by Beyoncé’s father. Following reports that the babies had been kept at the hospital due to a “minor issue”, the twins left the hospital earlier this week.

TMZ now reports that a company owned by the couple filed a trademark for the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter on Monday (June 26). The documents were allegedly filed by the same company that sought to trademark their first-born Blue Ivy’s name earlier this year.

The names of the twins have not yet been announced officially.

Meanwhile, today (June 30) saw Jay-Z release his new album ‘4:44’.

The record features a response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ as well as a Frank Ocean collaboration. It also sees Jay-Z take shots at former friend Kanye West. Elsewhere on ‘4:44’, Jay-Z offers his support to his mother’s coming out.

‘4:44’ is currently only available through Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming services, but rumours suggest that it could arrive on other platforms next week.