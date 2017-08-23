The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress and trans activist announced the news on Instagram yesterday (August 22)

Beyoncé and Laverne Cox are working on a project together.

The Orange Is The New Black actress and trans activist posted a section of an Access Hollywood interview on her Instagram page yesterday (August 23) in which the interviewer announced the news.

“Yes it’s true,” Cox wrote beneath the video. “I am collaborating with @beyonce on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful”.

The exact nature of the collaboration is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has written the foreword to a new book on the life of Prince, titled Prince: A Private View.

As Entertainment Weekly report, the singer has contributed words to the book, which compiles photos by the late Afshin Shahidi, a pop photography legend and friend of Prince’s for over 20 years. “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” Beyoncé writes in her introduction.

Prince: A Private View is due out on October 17.

Beyoncé previously covered Prince’s ‘The Beautiful Ones’ live at Glastonbury in 2011 and last year as part of her ‘Formation’ world tour.

Beyoncé is also working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”, according to a new report.