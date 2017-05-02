Beyoncé announces $300 ‘Lemonade’ box set

The 'How To Make Lemonade' box set, features "hundreds of never-before-seen photos".

Beyoncé has announced a $300 ‘Lemonade’ box set, marking the first vinyl pressing of the award-winning album.

Titled the ‘How To Make Lemonade’ box set, it will not only feature the album on ‘lemon coloured’ vinyl but it also comes with a 600-page coffee table book with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” taken during the process of creating ‘Lemonade’.

The book also features a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire, who’s prose was read out during the ‘Lemonade’ film.

The box set is an exclusive made-to-order collectors item. A vinyl pressing of ‘Lemonade’, also coming in a lemon colour, can be pre-ordered by itself, with a shipping date set to ‘Summer 2017’. You can see a preview of the box set below.

Last month marked the one-year anniversary of ‘Lemonade’ and to celebrate the occasion, Beyoncé announced a scholarship programme for four young women studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

They will all be drawn from one of four US colleges: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

The scholarships are designed to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” the singer said in a statement on her website. They will be available for the 2017-18 academic year. Eligible students can apply through the colleges’ respective websites.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé dropped a new video for her 2015 song ‘Die With You’ to celebrate her and Jay Z‘s ninth wedding anniversary.

A new studio version of the song features on the video, which shows clips of Beyoncé playing the piano, her and Jay Z on holiday and never-before-seen footage during the early stages of their relationship.

In addition to ‘Die With You’, Beyonce also released a customised playlist dedicated to Jay Z titled “IV EVER EVER.”

The playlist includes tracks from Frank Ocean, Kanye West, James Blake and Sade.