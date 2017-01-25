Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ inspires new Marvel book cover

A new Beyoncé-inspired cover appears on the second issue of Marvel's 'America' series

Marvel has revealed a Beyoncé-inspired cover for the second issue of their ‘America’ series.

Marvel has released a number of hip-hop-inspired variant covers, with inspirations stemming from album covers including Run the Jewels’ self-titled, Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’, Missy Elliott’s ‘Under Construction’, A$AP Rocky’s ‘LONG.LIVE.A$AP’, Chance the Rapper’s ‘Acid Rap’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’, and GZA’s ‘Liquid Swords’.

The illustration for America #2 was created by Joe Quinones and sees the artist pay homage to Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ video. The issue is written by Gabby Rivera and is set for an April release. You can see the cover below.

My cover for America issue 2 #americachavez #formation A photo posted by Joe Quinones (@kwinones) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is facing legal action over the alleged use of Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records logo in her ‘Drunk In Love’ video.

According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, Walker maintains he owns the copyright to the original Roc-A-Fella design and alleges the superstar failed to obtain his permission before featuring it in her 2013 promo, which also stars Jay Z.

Dwayne Walker previously claimed he was hired to create the logo in 1995 and tried to sue Jay Z, his former business partner Damon Dash, and executives at Universal Music Group over the issue in 2012, demanding $7 million (£5.6 million) in unpaid royalties.

Jay Z, co-founder Damon Dash, Roc-A-Fella and its parent company, Universal Music Group, denied Walker’s claims, saying the logo was designed by an in-house art director.