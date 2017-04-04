Beyoncé marks Jay Z wedding anniversary with new video for ‘Die With You’

The 2015 track has been released to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.



Beyoncé has dropped a new video for her 2015 song ‘Die With You’ to celebrate her and Jay Z‘s ninth wedding anniversary.

A new studio version of the song features on the video, which shows clips of Beyoncé playing the piano, her and Jay Z on holiday and never-before-seen footage during the early stages of their relationship.

The video is exclusive to Tidal and you can watch it here.

In addition to ‘Die With You’, Beyonce has also released a customised playlist dedicated to Jay Z titled “IV EVER EVER.”

The playlist includes tracks from Frank Ocean, Kanye West, James Blake and Sade. You can check out the full playlist here.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is reportedly wanted for a key voice role in Disney’s new The Lion King movie.

Disney is remaking the classic 1994 animated film in a similar manner to the CGI-filled, live-action adaptation of last year’s The Jungle Book, which featured the voices of Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. The Jungle Book‘s director, Jon Favreau, is also directing the new movie, whose release date has yet to be confirmed.

According to Variety, Favreau has made Beyoncé his “top choice” to provide the voice of Nala the lion. He is reportedly willing to do “whatever it takes” to accommodate the singer, who recently pulled out of Coachella 2017 because she is pregnant. Lady Gaga has since been announced as her replacement headliner.

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino has already been cast as Simba in the remake. Meanwhile, James Earl Jones will provide the voice of Mufasa, reprising his role from the original 1994 film.