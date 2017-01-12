Beyoncé leads nominations for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 – voting open now

The 1975, Bastille, Christine And The Queens and Skepta are also up for multiple awards

The shortlist for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 has been revealed and Beyoncé has scored the most nominations with a total of five.

The global superstar is up for Best International Female supported by VO5, Best Album, Best Video, Music Moment Of The Year and Hero Of The Year.

Following close behind are The 1975, Bastille, Christine And The Queens and Skepta with four nods apiece. Wolf Alice, Kanye West and Adele, meanwhile, are nominated for three awards each in categories such as Best Video and Hero Of The Year.

All nominated acts will learn their fate on February 15, when the results will be announced at a ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The winners are decided by you – the fans – and voting is open now. You can also be in attendance at the ceremony to see all the action as it happens – buy your tickets here now.

The category of Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag will be contested by Wolf Alice, The 1975, Bastille, Years & Years, Biffy Clyro and The Last Shadow Puppets. Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas will see Tame Impala, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, Metallica, A Tribe Called Quest and Tegan And Sara battle for the trophy.

Fighting it out for Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company are Skepta, Zayn Malik, Kano, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka and Richard Ashcroft. Best British Female supported by Zadig & Voltaire will see Dua Lipa, Adele, Charli XCX, MIA, Kate Tempest and PJ Harvey go up against each other.

Prominent politicians continue to prove unpopular with the NME audience with US President-elect Donald Trump, former Prime Minister David Cameron, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage all nominated for Villain Of The Year. Joining them in the category are two more controversial figures in pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and broadcaster Katie Hopkins.

5 Seconds Of Summer will be looking to score a hat-trick in Worst Band, having won the title twice already. Ashton Irwin of the band appeared to take the accolade in good humour when they were named victorious in 2016, and tweeted: “NME worst band 2 years running, we are unstoppable at being the worst.” The Australian pop group will go up against Honey G, Clean Bandit, The Chainsmokers, Nickelback and Twenty One Pilots.

Biffy Clyro, who are up for two awards, will officially launch the nominations at the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards 2017 Nominations Party. They will play a special acoustic set at the invite-only event, which takes place at London’s Omeara.

NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said: “Every year we’re bowled over by the enthusiasm of the NME readers, voting in their thousands for their favourite bands, artists, tracks, albums and more. Covering every genre under the sun, this year’s shortlists reflect what an incredible 12 months of music we’ve had, both from returning superstars and brand new artists. We can’t wait to get them together in O2 Academy Brixton for the most rock ‘n’ roll night of the year, The VO5 NME Awards. Bring it on.”

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 shortlist in full:



Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

Wolf Alice

The 1975

Bastille

Years & Years

Biffy Clyro

The Last Shadow Puppets

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World

Tame Impala

Kings Of Leon

Green Day

Metallica

A Tribe Called Quest

Tegan and Sara

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company

Skepta

Zayn Malik

Kano

Jamie T

Michael Kiwanuka

Richard Ashcroft

Best British Female supported by Zadig & Voltaire

Dua Lipa

Adele

Charli XCX

MIA

Kate Tempest

PJ Harvey

Best International Male supported by VO5

Kanye West

Drake

The Weeknd

Frank Ocean

Kendrick Lamar

Chance The Rapper

Best International Female supported by VO5

Sia

Lady Gaga

Beyoncé

Solange

Christine & The Queens

Tove Lo

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN

Blossoms

Zara Larsson

Sunflower Bean

Christine and The Queens

Dua Lipa

Anderson .Paak

Best Album

Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Bastille – ‘Wild World’

Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’

Best Track

Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’

Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’

Skepta – ‘Man’

Bastille – ‘Good Grief’

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’

Best Live Band supported by Nikon

Bastille

Slaves

The 1975

Bring Me The Horizon

Christine And The Queens

Wolf Alice

Best Video

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’

Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’

Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’

Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’

Best Festival supported by ID&C

Glastonbury

Reading & Leeds

Download

Isle Of Wight

Primavera

V Festival

Best Music Film

Oasis: Supersonic

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling

Sing Street

Gimme Danger

The Rolling Stones Havana Moon

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Best TV Show

Stranger Things

Fleabag

Game Of Thrones

Black Mirror

Humans

People Just Do Nothing

Best Film

Deadpool

My Scientology Movie

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Music Moment Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016

Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury

Beyoncé drops Lemonade

Skepta wins Mercury Prize

Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan

The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years

Best Festival Headliner

Coldplay

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

Adele

Foals

The Stone Roses

Best Small Festival

Y Not

Green Man

End Of The Road

Festival No 6

Kendall Calling

Slam Dunk

Villain Of The Year

Donald Trump

David Cameron

Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage

Martin Shkreli

Katie Hopkins

Hero Of The Year

David Bowie

Adele

Beyoncé

Millie Bobby Brown

Gary Lineker

Liam Gallagher

Worst Band

The Chainsmokers

Clean Bandit

Honey G

Nickelback

5 Seconds Of Summer

Twenty One Pilots

Best Reissue

REM – ‘Out Of Time’

Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’

Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’

DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’

Blur – ‘Leisure’

Best Book

Alan Partridge – Nomad

Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line

Zayn – Zayn: The Official Autobiography

Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band