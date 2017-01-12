Beyoncé leads nominations for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 – voting open now

The 1975, Bastille, Christine And The Queens and Skepta are also up for multiple awards
The shortlist for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 has been revealed and Beyoncé has scored the most nominations with a total of five.
The global superstar is up for Best International Female supported by VO5, Best Album, Best Video, Music Moment Of The Year and Hero Of The Year.
Following close behind are The 1975, Bastille, Christine And The Queens and Skepta with four nods apiece. Wolf Alice, Kanye West and Adele, meanwhile, are nominated for three awards each in categories such as Best Video and Hero Of The Year.
All nominated acts will learn their fate on February 15, when the results will be announced at a ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
The winners are decided by you – the fans – and voting is open now. You can also be in attendance at the ceremony to see all the action as it happens – buy your tickets here now.
The category of Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag will be contested by Wolf Alice, The 1975, Bastille, Years & Years, Biffy Clyro and The Last Shadow Puppets. Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas will see Tame Impala, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, Metallica, A Tribe Called Quest and Tegan And Sara battle for the trophy.
Fighting it out for Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company are Skepta, Zayn Malik, Kano, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka and Richard Ashcroft. Best British Female supported by Zadig & Voltaire will see Dua Lipa, Adele, Charli XCX, MIA, Kate Tempest and PJ Harvey go up against each other.
Prominent politicians continue to prove unpopular with the NME audience with US President-elect Donald Trump, former Prime Minister David Cameron, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage all nominated for Villain Of The Year. Joining them in the category are two more controversial figures in pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and broadcaster Katie Hopkins.
5 Seconds Of Summer will be looking to score a hat-trick in Worst Band, having won the title twice already. Ashton Irwin of the band appeared to take the accolade in good humour when they were named victorious in 2016, and tweeted: “NME worst band 2 years running, we are unstoppable at being the worst.” The Australian pop group will go up against Honey G, Clean Bandit, The Chainsmokers, Nickelback and Twenty One Pilots.
Biffy Clyro, who are up for two awards, will officially launch the nominations at the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards 2017 Nominations Party. They will play a special acoustic set at the invite-only event, which takes place at London’s Omeara.
NME’s editor-in-chief Mike Williams said: “Every year we’re bowled over by the enthusiasm of the NME readers, voting in their thousands for their favourite bands, artists, tracks, albums and more. Covering every genre under the sun, this year’s shortlists reflect what an incredible 12 months of music we’ve had, both from returning superstars and brand new artists. We can’t wait to get them together in O2 Academy Brixton for the most rock ‘n’ roll night of the year, The VO5 NME Awards. Bring it on.”
The VO5 NME Awards 2017 shortlist in full:
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Wolf Alice
The 1975
Bastille
Years & Years
Biffy Clyro
The Last Shadow Puppets
Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World
Tame Impala
Kings Of Leon
Green Day
Metallica
A Tribe Called Quest
Tegan and Sara
Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company
Skepta
Zayn Malik
Kano
Jamie T
Michael Kiwanuka
Richard Ashcroft
Best British Female supported by Zadig & Voltaire
Dua Lipa
Adele
Charli XCX
MIA
Kate Tempest
PJ Harvey
Best International Male supported by VO5
Kanye West
Drake
The Weeknd
Frank Ocean
Kendrick Lamar
Chance The Rapper
Best International Female supported by VO5
Sia
Lady Gaga
Beyoncé
Solange
Christine & The Queens
Tove Lo
Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN
Blossoms
Zara Larsson
Sunflower Bean
Christine and The Queens
Dua Lipa
Anderson .Paak
Best Album
Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’
Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’
The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’
Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’
Bastille – ‘Wild World’
Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’
Best Track
Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’
Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Bastille – ‘Good Grief’
The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’
Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’
Best Live Band supported by Nikon
Bastille
Slaves
The 1975
Bring Me The Horizon
Christine And The Queens
Wolf Alice
Best Video
Kanye West – ‘Famous’
Beyoncé – ‘Formation’
Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’
Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’
Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’
Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’
Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury
Reading & Leeds
Download
Isle Of Wight
Primavera
V Festival
Best Music Film
Oasis: Supersonic
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling
Sing Street
Gimme Danger
The Rolling Stones Havana Moon
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
Best TV Show
Stranger Things
Fleabag
Game Of Thrones
Black Mirror
Humans
People Just Do Nothing
Best Film
Deadpool
My Scientology Movie
Captain America: Civil War
Suicide Squad
Everybody Wants Some!!
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Music Moment Of The Year
Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016
Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury
Beyoncé drops Lemonade
Skepta wins Mercury Prize
Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan
The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years
Best Festival Headliner
Coldplay
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
Adele
Foals
The Stone Roses
Best Small Festival
Y Not
Green Man
End Of The Road
Festival No 6
Kendall Calling
Slam Dunk
Villain Of The Year
Donald Trump
David Cameron
Boris Johnson
Nigel Farage
Martin Shkreli
Katie Hopkins
Hero Of The Year
David Bowie
Adele
Beyoncé
Millie Bobby Brown
Gary Lineker
Liam Gallagher
Worst Band
The Chainsmokers
Clean Bandit
Honey G
Nickelback
5 Seconds Of Summer
Twenty One Pilots
Best Reissue
REM – ‘Out Of Time’
Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’
Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’
Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’
DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’
Blur – ‘Leisure’
Best Book
Alan Partridge – Nomad
Johnny Marr – Set The Boy Free
Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
The Killers – Somewhere Outside That Finish Line
Zayn – Zayn: The Official Autobiography
Sylvia Patterson – I’m Not With The Band