Beyoncé posts nude photos from pregnancy shoot

Singer has revealed she is pregnant with twins

More photos have been revealed from Beyoncé‘s pregnancy-announcing photo shoot.

Yesterday saw Beyoncé take to the social media site to post an artistic image of her holding her pregnant stomach, revealing that she and husband Jay Z were expecting – telling fans: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” The singer’s Instagram post has since gone on to become the most-liked post of all time on the social media platform. The post has received more than 8 million likes

Now, the star has posted additional photos, GIFs and a poem by British-Somali author Warsan Shire to her official website. The new images include a picture of Beyoncé posing nude, underwater pictures and snaps with her daughter Blue Ivy. See beneath.

Beyoncé already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy to her husband Jay Z. The singer announced her first pregnancy after performing ‘Love On Top’ at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. The couple married in 2008.

Meanwhile, fans are concerned that Beyoncé may pull out of Coachella following news of her pregnancy. Zara Larsson was one of the first to express her concerns. “I’m happy for B but she better put on a performance at Coachella cause she’s the reason I’m going,” she wrote. The singer headlines Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Beyoncé recently voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”