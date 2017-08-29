Beyonce offers aid to Houston victims of Hurricane Harvey

The singer's home city has been hit by its worst storm in 50 years.

Beyonce has promised to “help as many” victims of Hurricane Harvey as she can, in a statement issued yesterday (28 August).

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle yesterday (28 August).

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Flooding in the singer’s home city of Houston has been described as “catastrophic” following Hurricane Harvey – parts of the city have recorded as much as 40 inches of rain.

Beyonce offered a message of hope to residents of the state of Texas on her Instagram yesterday, saying: “Texas you are in my prayers”.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation was set up in 2013, and partners with major global charities on humanitarian projects.

Back in June, it teamed up with UNICEF to help tackle the water crisis in Africa’s Burundi, while fans raised $82,234 (£58,213) via BeyGOOD in June 2016, to help those affected by the Flint water crisis.

Beyonce visited Haiti with the organisation in May 2015, to help with ongoing aid efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck the island in January 2010.

In April this year, Beyonce celebrated the one year anniversary of her album ‘Lemonade’ by offering up college scholarships to four female students.