Beyonce was originally considered for a role in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

"She would have made a good feather duster."

Beyonce was reportedly considered for a role in Disney’s live action adaptation of Beauty and The Beast, after she previously collaborated with director Bill Condon.

Back in 2006, Condon directed Beyonce in the big-screen adaptation of Dreamgirls, which remains her only performance in a big screen musical to date.

Now, he’s admitted that he tried to get her onboard once more for Beauty and The Beast for the role of speaking feather duster Plumette.

“I even tried to get her into Beauty & The Beast, but it wasn’t a big enough part”, he told Yahoo Movies.

Eventually, the role of Plumette went to Black Mirror actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Condon didn’t reveal the precise reason why Beyonce didn’t take part, but it began filming mid-way through 2015, when she may well have been tied up recording 2016 album Lemonade.

If reports are to believed, it seems that new music could be on the horizon too, after it was claimed that Beyonce is working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”.

The singer gave birth to twins in June, but is said to be eschewing a lengthy maternity leave because she feels “inspired”.

An unnamed source told Radar Online: “Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.”