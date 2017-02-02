Beyoncé reportedly set to perform at 2017 Grammys following pregnancy announcement

Singer announced yesterday that she is pregnant with twins

It has been reported that Beyoncé will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Yesterday saw Beyoncé take to the social media site to post an artistic image of her holding her pregnant stomach, revealing that she and husband Jay Z were expecting – telling fans: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” The singer’s Instagram post has since gone on to become the most-liked post of all time on the social media platform. The post has received more than 8 million likes.

Now ET reports that Beyoncé will perform at the Grammys, which takes place at the Staples Center in LA on February 12. Although the news has not been officially confirmed, the singer is reportedly joining a bill that so far includs Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, Dave Grohl, Adele, Metallica and more.

Meanwhile, fans are concerned that Beyoncé may pull out of Coachella following news of her pregnancy. Zara Larsson was one of the first to express her concerns. “I’m happy for B but she better put on a performance at Coachella cause she’s the reason I’m going,” she wrote. The singer headlines Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Beyoncé recently voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”