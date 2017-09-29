She's donating all proceeds from the track...

Beyonce has released a new remix of ‘Mi Gente’ to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

The J Balvin track and Willy William track, which was originally released in June, now features Beyonce’s Spanish vocals and is the first to be released since she gave birth to twins back in June.

Posting the track on Instagram, Beyonce wrote: “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts (sic).”

On her website, the singer also admitted that she was “heartbroken” after large areas of the Caribbean were left decimated by recent hurricanes.

“We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world”, she wrote.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

‘There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most.”

Earler this month, Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, before it was shortly followed by Hurricane Maria, which left some 3.5 million islanders without power on Puerto Rico.

Beyonce also recently turned home to Houston, Texas, to pay tribute to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is,” she told a church congregation.

She is also set to headline a hurricane relief concert in Brooklyn next month, alongside husband Jay-Z.