Beyonce has reunited with Rihanna and people are very excited

Fans of Rihanna and Beyonce have gone into meltdown after the pair posed for a picture together at a charity ball.

Yesterday, Beyonce was among the guests of honour at Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball, joining the likes of husband Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Chappelle at the star-studded New York event.

But there was one photo that got everyone talking – and it was the snap that Rihanna and Beyonce posed for together.

Commenting on the snap, one user wrote: “ICONIC, ICONIC ICONIC.”

Another said: “2 BEAUTIFUL POWERFUL BLACK WOMEN! WE LOVE LEGENDS.”

Calling for a duet, one fan said: “I need Bey and RiRi to collaborate on a song please”.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is slowly returning to public life after giving birth to twins earlier this year. She’s already said to be planning a massive comeback tour too, and is reportedly ditching plans for a lengthy maternity leave because she feels “inspired”.

She released her last album, ‘Lemonade’, in April 2016. The accompanying Formation World Tour ran from April to November of last year.

Rihanna has also been busy with the launch of her Fenty Beauty range. It includes 40 different shades of foundation and 10 highlighters. The ‘Gloss Bomb’ lipgloss comes in one universally flattering shade of rose gold. The products are relatively affordable, priced between £13 and £26.