Beyoncé shares pregnancy news

Beyoncé has revealed that she is pregnant with twins.

The singer took to Instagram this evening (February 1) to reveal her baby bump and the following message: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The singer already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy to her husband Jay Z. The couple married in 2008.

The singer announced her first pregnancy after performing ‘Love On Top’ at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé recently also voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

The singer also recently made an appearance in The Simpsons hour long hip-hop special The Great Phatsby.

She joined Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common for the show which marked a milestone in the series’ 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.

The episode revolved around the doomed friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named… Jay G.

The story, narrated by Homer Simpson, took place at Burns’ summer mansion in the Springfield Hamptons, and saw Jay G and Burns becoming friends before the rapper sends Burns into bankruptcy.

The initial party scene featured appearances from Beyoncé (in her ‘Hold Up’ dress from ‘Lemonade’), Flav, Cornel West and George Clinton.

Marvel also recently revealed a Beyoncé-inspired cover for the second issue of their ‘America’ series which paid homage to the singer’s ‘Formation’ video. The issue is written by Gabby Rivera and is set for an April release.