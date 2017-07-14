Beyonce has shown off her twins to the world for the first time

Sir and Rumi Carter were born last month.

Beyonce has shown off her new-born twins to the world for the first time ever.

The singer, who gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter last month, posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, with the photo appearing reminiscent of the artistic image that she initially posted to confirm her pregnancy earlier this year.

In the latest photo, Beyonce is once more flanked by huge bouquets of flowers and wears a blue veil as she cradles the babies in her arms.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

She is also a mother to Blue Ivy, her five-year-old daughter with husband Jay-Z.

Last month, Jay-Z released latest album ‘4:44’, which appeared to directly address the rumours of infidelity that Beyonce alluded to on last album ‘Lemonade’, with cryptic lyrics including “What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate”.

During a recent chat with Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith, he also admitted that his marriage began “cracking” because it wasn’t built on truth.

He said: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking.”

It has also been claimed that Beyonce signed off every song on 4:44.