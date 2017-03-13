Watch Beyoncé surprise a group of dancers backstage

The 'Lemonade' artist visited the LA-based Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater over the weekend
Beyoncé surprised a group of dancers over the weekend during a surprise visit to their theatre in LA.
The ‘Lemonade’ artist visited the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is supported by her mother’s mentorship program, to watch a performance by the dancers, who are known as the ‘angels’.
Footage of the dancers registering their shock and awe at meeting Beyoncé has now surfaced online. Tina Lawson filmed some of the delighted reactions, which you can see below.
After Beyoncé had to pull out of headlining this year’s Coachella due to doctor’s advice regarding her pregnancy with twins, Lady Gaga was announced as her replacement. She joins Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead as the headliners of this year’s festival.
Announcing her pregnancy in February with a much-shared Instagram post, the artist wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
