Watch Beyoncé surprise a group of dancers backstage

The 'Lemonade' artist visited the LA-based Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater over the weekend

Beyoncé surprised a group of dancers over the weekend during a surprise visit to their theatre in LA.

The ‘Lemonade’ artist visited the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is supported by her mother’s mentorship program, to watch a performance by the dancers, who are known as the ‘angels’.

Footage of the dancers registering their shock and awe at meeting Beyoncé has now surfaced online. Tina Lawson filmed some of the delighted reactions, which you can see below.

Back stage after the Ailvin Ailey Show with my beautiful Angels❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:44am PST

