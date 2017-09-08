Joseph Kahn had previously denied copying Beyoncé in 'LWYMMD'

Joseph Kahn, the director of Taylor Swift‘s video for new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, has re-entered the debate over Beyoncé‘s influence on the video.

After a teaser for the ‘LWYMMD’ video was released on August 25, fans drew comparisons to Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ video and live performance. The next day Kahn replied that Swift’s video was “not in [Beyoncé]’s art space.”

Now, in an LA Times interview published yesterday (Thursday 7), Kahn has spoken out again on the alleged similarities between the videos. Referencing Swift’s 2015 video for ‘Bad Blood’, which he also directed and which preceded Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’, he said: “I really do think that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood'”.

He said that ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is “not ‘Formation’ at all,” adding: “They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”

Meanwhile, as Swift’s campaign for sixth album ‘Reputation’ builds towards its release date of November 10, the singer was recently reported to have attempted to trademark key phrases and titles from her new album.

According to TMZ, song title ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and lyric ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now’ are among the phrases that she is seeking to control.

Lead single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ recently became Swift’s first ever UK number one single, and also ended the 16-week reign of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ at the top of the US singles chart.