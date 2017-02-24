Beyoncé, Tegan & Sara and more condemn Trump’s anti-trans bathroom order

Laura Jane Grace, Caitlyn Jenner and Ed Droste also denounced the order.



Beyoncé, Tegan and Sara, and Laura Jane Grace have joined a chorus of condemnation over Donald Trump’s reversal of protections for transgender students.

On Wednesday, Trump rolled back an order signed by Barack Obama that gave transgender pupils the right to use whichever bathroom corresponds to their gender indentity.

In a statement on Facebook, Beyoncé responded by urging fans to help protect trans youth, writing “LGBTQ students need to know we support them”.

Tegan and Sara also posted a message of solidarity for trans students on their Instagram page. “Transgender rights are CIVIL RIGHTS. No matter where you are on the LGBTQ spectrum this should hit you close to home. We MUST stand up for our family because we are stronger TOGETHER,” they wrote.

Against Me!’s founder Laura Jane Grace responded by writing: “If Trump were an ice cream flavor he would be pralines & dick,” in a post on Instagram.

If Trump were an ice cream flavor he would be pralines & dick A post shared by Laura Jane Grace (@laurajanegrace) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste similarly denounced the order, writing: “at this point it seriously seems like republicans take joy in eliminating the rights of the disenfranchised”.

Honestly, at this point it seriously seems like republicans take joy in eliminating the rights of the disenfranchised…FUCK THIS SHIT! Absolutely disgraceful and downright malicious and evil. 😡😡😡😡 #transisbeautiful #jeffsessionsisthedevil #betsycaved #impeachtrump A post shared by Ed Droste (@edroste) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

The rollback also drew criticism from Caitlyn Jenner, one of Trump’s highest-profile celebrity supporters during the election, who had sought to gain reassurances from Trump that he would protect LGBT rights.

“I have a message for President Trump, from, well, one Republican to another: This is a disaster,” Jenner said in a Twitter video. “And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”