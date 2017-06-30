Beyoncé is trying to solve the water crisis in Burundi

#BEYGOOD4BURUNDI

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD Foundation have announced plans to tackle the water crisis in Burundi.

Teaming up with UNICEF, Beyoncé announced the #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI project at the Essence Festival in New Orleans this morning (June 30). The African country has numerous problems with water scarcity and a lack of clean, safe drinking water.

“Burundi is one of the most densely populated countries in Africa with nearly half of the population lacking access to clean, safe drinking water,” states a post on Beyoncé’s website. “With your help, nearly half a million people will gain access to safe water, as BEYGOOD4BURUNDI and UNICEF will support building water supply systems for healthcare facilities and schools, and the drilling of boreholes, wells and springs to bring safe water to districts.”

Two limited edition t-shirts are up for sale now via Beyoncé’s merchandise store, profits from which will go towards the #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI fund. You can also donate to the organisation here.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in 2016, Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation raised over $82,000 for the Flint water crisis in America, with the money raised by donations from Beyoncé’s fans.

Beyonce recently welcomed twins with her husband Jay-Z, who today released his new album ‘4:44’.

The singer announced news of her pregnancy back in February via an instantly-iconic Instagram post. She wrote at the time: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé was later forced to pull out of her Coachella headline slot on doctor’s orders, but will headline the festival in 2018 instead.

Beyoncé gave birth to her first child with Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.