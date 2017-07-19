Beyoncé’s waxwork figure looks nothing like Beyoncé

The model can be found in one of Madame Tussauds' global locations

A waxwork figure of Beyoncé has been amusing fans because it looks nothing like the award-winning singer.

The model is from one of Madame Tussauds’ global locations (it’s exact location is unconfirmed) and has been criticised for its lack of resemblance to the ‘Lemonade‘ star.

People online have said the figure looks more like Lindsay Lohan, while The Fader suggested it looks like a white woman wearing an outfit Beyoncé might wear.

Podcast host Shaun Lau has also noted that different Madame Tussauds locations have replica figures in the same outfit and pose, but with different faces, as Stereogum reports.

“I think Beyoncé is going to make Madame Tussauds close after this bad wax figure,” wrote one Twitter user.

“How can Madame Tussauds have a Beyoncé sculpture lighter than Britney Spears?” asked another.

“Beyoncé needs to send Madame Tussauds a cease and desist,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, last week (July 14) the singer showed off her new-born twins to the world for the first time ever.

The singer, who gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter last month, posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, with the photo appearing reminiscent of the artistic image that she initially posted to confirm her pregnancy earlier this year.