Beyoncé has written a foreword for the new Prince book

It's due in October

Beyoncé has written the foreword to a new book on the life of Prince, titled Prince: A Private View.

As Entertainment Weekly report, the singer has contributed words to the book, which compiles photos by the late Afshin Shahidi, a pop photography legend and friend of Prince’s for over 20 years. “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” Beyoncé writes in her introduction.

In addition, EW have shared the book’s cover, and two photos from the collection. Check those out here.

Prince: A Private View is due out on October 17.

Beyoncé previously covered Prince’s ‘The Beautiful Ones’ live at Glastonbury in 2011 and last year as part of her ‘Formation’ world tour.

Beyonce is also working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”, according to a new report.

The singer gave birth to twins in June, but is said to be eschewing a lengthy maternity leave because she feels “inspired”.

An unnamed source told Radar Online: “Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.”

The unnamed source added: “Beyoncé has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids, that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.”