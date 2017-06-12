Beyoncé’s father reveals her one weakness

The star's dad and former manager told students at Howard University one thing the singer isn't great at

Beyoncé‘s one weakness has been revealed by her father, Matthew Knowles.

Knowles, who used to manage the singer and her old band Destiny’s Child, gave a speech at Howard University on artist management recently.

In his talk, the star’s father spoke about the importance of identifying an artist’s weaknesses. “Everybody thinks that they’re the greatest and they should,” he said. “We as label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists.”

He continued: “I can tell you all my artists, the limitations.”

As News.com.au reports, he then revealed what Beyoncé’s weakness was – and what her sister Solange is good at. “See, I would never have Beyoncé up her public speaking,” he said. “She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ weaknesses. They all have weaknesses.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Knowles managed Beyoncé from the start of her career until 2011 – the same year the singer’s mother Tina divorced him. He also managed the solo careers of the other members of Destiny’s Child – Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland – and Solange.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently announced a scholarship programme to mark the one-year anniversary of her ‘Lemonade’ album.

The singer will offer scholarships to four young women studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies. They will all be drawn from one of four US colleges: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.