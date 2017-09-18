Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ vinyl mispressed with songs by Canadian punk band

The singer's groundbreaking album was finally released on vinyl earlier this month

Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade‘ vinyl has been mispressed with songs by a Canadian punk band.

The groundbreaking record got an official vinyl release earlier this month, 17 after months after its initial digital release.

However, the long-awaited lemon yellow pressing surprised fans, who discovered songs by the band Zex on Side A of the vinyl.

“Those of you who got the new BEYONCE record ‘Lemonade’, will be surprised to hear what will be playing on the A-Side,” the group wrote on Facebook.

As Pitchfork reports, the first side of Zex’s album ‘Uphill Battle’ was pressed onto one side of ‘Lemonade’ instead of Beyoncé’s creations. Magic Bullet Records – the label who released Zex’s record – confirmed the legitimacy of the mispressing to the website.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer it was reported that Beyoncé is working on new music and plotting a “surprise tour”.

The singer gave birth to twins in June, but is said to be eschewing a lengthy maternity leave because she feels “inspired”.

An unnamed source told Radar Online: “Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.”

The unnamed source added: “Beyoncé has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids, that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.”