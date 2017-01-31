Biffy Clyro announce intimate War Child charity gig

They'll play London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on February 20 as part of Warchild's annual charity gig series.

The Scottish band will take to the stage at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on February 20 as part of Warchild’s annual charity gig series.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 3) at 9am from the dedicated website.

They join other acts including The 1975, Craig David and Wild Beasts in playing intimate charity gigs for Warchild during Brits week next month.

The 1975, who had previously teased an intimate London gig for February, will play The Dome in Tufnell Park on February 21, the eve of the Brit Awards. Craig David will take to the stage at Brixton Electric on February 16, while Richard Hawley and Paul Weller’s acoustic evening will take place at Union Chapel on February 16 too.

Wild Beasts’ War Child gig will take place at new venue Omeara on February 24.

Check out the full list of gigs below.

Tue Feb 14 2017 – Tinie Tempah, Lianne La Havas, Anne Marie – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue Feb 14 2017 – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – Clapham Grand

Wed Feb 15 2017 – WSTRN, Stefflon Don, Avelino, Abra Cadabra, Yxng Bane – Kamio

Thu Feb 16 2017 – Craig David presents TS5 – Brixton Electic

Thu Feb 16 2017 – Richard Hawley plus special guest Paul Weller – Union Chapel

Mon Feb 20 2017 – Biffy Clyro – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue Feb 21 2017 – Basement Jaxx, Dingwalls

Tue Feb 21 2017 – The 1975 – The Dome, Tufnell Park

Tue Feb 21 2017 – Jack Savoretti, Hoxton Hall

Thu Feb 23 2017 – Rick Astley, Jazz Cafe

Fri Feb 24 2017 – Wild Beasts, Omeara

The War Child BRITs weeks series has been running since 2009 and last year’s gigs raised over £560,000 for the charity. Liana Mellotte of War Child said: “This year’s line-up is once again testament to the musicians who generously donate their time, talent and unending commitment to protect the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances.

“Words can’t really convey how grateful we are to them, to O2 and to our supporters around the UK who make this such a special time for War Child.”