Biffy Clyro asked George Michael for a collaboration before his death

Could George Michael have appeared on 'Puzzle'?

Biffy Clyro have revealed that they once attempted a collaboration with George Michael before his death, but the pop icon refused.

The rock trio were speaking to NME ahead of their intimate performance at London’s Omeara for the nomination party for the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

When asked about the impact of losing so many great music icons over the last year, the band revealed that they once approached George Michael for an unlikely team-up on their acclaimed 2007 album ‘Puzzle’.

“Believe it or not, we tried to get George Michael on ‘Puzzle’ when we were recording it,” frontman Simon Neil told NME. “We love his voice, and at that time he was making really slow R&B. He obviously got back and said ‘I’m not at all interested’!”

Andy Hughes

George Michael passed away on 25 December 2016. He was 53-years-old. A post-mortem to investigate his cause of death came back inconclusive. It has since been revealed that he planned to release a new album in 2017.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro are set to headline Download Festival in June alongside Aerosmith and System Of A Down.