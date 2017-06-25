Biffy Clyro call Glastonbury ‘one of the most positive places in the world right now’
Band played festival's Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening
Biffy Clyro have labelled this year’s Glastonbury Festival as “one of the most positive places in the world right now”.
The Scottish band were playing the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening (June 25) when frontman Simon Neil told the crowd before his band’s song ‘Black Chandelier’: “It’s been a long time since there’s been a dry Glastonbury, so you guys must be doing something right.”
He added: “This must be one of the most positive places in the world right now.”
Glastonbury 2017 has been a notably political one, with Jeremy Corbyn delivering a speech to one of the biggest audiences of the weekend.
Launching a confetti cannon numerous times during their set, Biffy played songs from their 2016 album ‘Ellipsis’, including lead singles ‘Wolves Of Winter’ and ‘Animal Style’, as well as classic cuts such as ‘Many Of Horror’ and ‘Mountains’.
Biffy Clyro played the following songs:
Wolves of Winter
Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies
Sounds Like Balloons
Biblical
Howl
Who’s Got a Match?
Bubbles
Re-Arrange
That Golden Rule
Black Chandelier
Medicine
Different People
Mountains
9/15ths
Animal Style
Many Of Horror
Stingin’ Belle
Earlier on Sunday, The Killers played a surprise set to a packed-out John Peel stage, performing classic hits as well as new single ‘The Man’. See photos from their triumphant set here.
Meanwhile, Glasto founder Michael Eavis has said there will be a Glastonbury in 2018 if a certain band reforms and that he “regrets” deciding to take a fallow year next year.