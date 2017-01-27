Biffy Clyro on the chances of headlining Glastonbury & the ‘challenge’ of Download

'We're ready for a battle, in the best possible way'

Biffy Clyro have revealed that they can see themselves headlining Glastonbury in the future, as well as speaking out about the ‘challenge’ of Download.

The band have headlined the likes of Reading & Leeds, Sonisphere, T In The Park and Isle Of Wight Festival in the past – but never Glastonbury.

“I definitely think we could do it. It’s something we would love to do,” frontman Simon Neil told us at the Nikon Presents VO5 NME Awards 2017 nominations party. “It would be the biggest box ticked ever – but we’re not headlining it this year…”

Their only confirmed UK appearance so far for 2017 is headlining Download Festival alongside Aerosmith and System Of A Down.

“I think we rock hard enough for that festival,” drummer Ben Johnston told NME. “I think we’re gonna go down better than some people think.”

Simon continued: “But we do like the challenge. This is the first gig we’ve had in a while that’s reminded us of the early days, when we’d play Download [but] not as a metal band, or we’d play V Fest – we were always in the wrong place! We’re ready for a battle, in the best possible way.”

Neil also spoke to NME about his upcoming ‘weird and conceptual’ solo album.

“I’m gonna do some shows for it,” he told NME. “It’s going to be a lot more conceptual. I’ve got a few really, really cool ideas for it. It’s going to be almost like the Pet Shop Boys. I’m going to be singing like Neil Tennant and my wife Francesca’s going to be like Chris Lowe at the back. She’s going to look like the girl from ‘The Ring’. I’m giving this all away now, but I’m going to get projections of people playing instruments and as I move around the stage I’m gonna join in. it’s quite a lot of choreography.. it sounds like it won’t be ready for this year at all!”

He added: “The music gets kind of weird – it’s not mainstream. I’ve got a seven and a half minute masterpiece I call ‘The Myth’ – it’s this neo-classical thing that goes into a little bit of math-rock. I think it’s one of the best pieces of music I’ve ever written. It started as a score for an imaginary movie.”

Download Festival takes place from 9-11 June 2017 at Donington Park in Derbyshire.