Biffy Clyro to launch VO5 NME Awards 2017 nominations tonight (January 12)

Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards 2017 Nominations Party takes place at London's Omeara

Biffy Clyro are to help officially launch the nominations for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tonight (January 12).

As previously reported, the Kilmarnock trio will play a special one-off acoustic set at new London venue Omeara as part of the Nikon Presents the VO5 NME Awards 2017 Nominations Party.

“We’re so thrilled and honoured to be kicking off our year with an acoustic set at the NME Awards Nominations Party,” said Biffy of the gig. “It might get wild!”

The shortlist for phase two of this year’s voting process will be announced later today, when it will be revealed who is in the running for categories such as Best Album, Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag, Hero Of The Year and more.

“NME readers have been voting in their droves for the VO5 NME Awards 2017, and we’re hugely excited to be able to announce the nominees in each category on January 12,” said NME Editor-In-Chief Mike Williams. “We decided such a momentous announcement deserves a party, and the brilliant Biffy Clyro – who are playing a special acoustic performance – will make sure it’s a night to remember.

“This is a band who’ve spent 2016 releasing career-best album ‘Ellipsis’, headlining festivals and thrilling arenas with a stunning new show that’s as high-tech and high octane as they come. To say we’re humbled to have them return to a tiny venue for Nikon Presents The VO5 NME Awards Nominations Party is an understatement. Mon the Biff!”

Nikon will be capturing fully immersive 360 footage of the Nominations Party for all the fans who couldn’t be there on the night, details on how to access this footage will be announced on NME.COM in due course.

In association with VO5 and taking place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 15 February 2017, the NME Awards will honour the best talent in music and culture from the last 12 months. With some huge names and bands performing on the night, tickets are on sale now.

See the full list of categories below and head over here to vote once the shortlist is announced.

The categories for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 are:

Best International Female Artist supported by VO5 (new for 2017)

Best International Male Artist supported by VO5 (new for 2017)

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag (2016 winner: The Maccabees)

Best British Female Artist (new for 2017)

Best British Male supported by The Pilot Pen Company (new for 2017)

Best Festival Headliner (new for 2017)

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World® (2016 winner: Run the Jewels)

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN (2016 winner: Rat Boy)

Best Live Band supported by Nikon (2016 winner: Wolf Alice)

Best Album (2016 winner: Foals – ‘What Went Down’)

Best Track (2016 winner: Wolf Alice – ‘Giant Peach’)

Best Music Video (2016 winner: Slaves – ‘Cheer Up London’)

Best Re-Issue (2016 winner: David Bowie – ‘Five Years’)

Best Festival supported by ID&C (2016 winner: Glastonbury)

Best Small Festival (2016 winner: End Of The Road)

Music Moment Of The Year (2016 winner: The Libertines secret Glastonbury set)

Best Film (2016 winner: Beasts of No Nation)

Best Music Film (2016 winner: Blur – New World Towers)

Best TV Series (2016 winner: This is England ’90)

Best Book (2016 winner: Patti Smith – ‘M Train’)

Hero Of The Year (2016 winner: Dave Grohl)

Villain Of The Year (2016 winner: Donald Trump)

Worst Band (2016 winner: 5 Seconds of Summer)