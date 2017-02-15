Biffy Clyro named Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The Kilmarnock trio received the honour at London’s O2 Academy Brixton

Biffy Clyro have been named Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The award was the last publically voted prize to be handed out at the ceremony and the penultimate award of the night.

The Kilmarnock band were given the accolade after fans voted for them to win over The 1975, Wolf Alice, Bastille, Years & Years and The Last Shadow Puppets.

Frank Carter presented the band with the trophy. Frontman Simon Neil said: “Thanks NME, thanks fans, thanks Ben and James Johnston for making this group. We’ve been a band for a long time, it means a lot, the support from everyone,” before he joked: “Go and fuck yourselves.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousands of votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.