Biffy Clyro: ‘We all owe a bit of gratitude to David Bowie’

The band discussed the impact that Bowie's music has had on them in a new interview.



Biffy Clyro have paid tribute to David Bowie on the anniversary of his death yesterday (Tuesday 10).

In an interview on Radio X, frontman Simon Neil talked about the impact the late star had on the group.

“I think just anyone who’s ever played music or ever listened to music owes a bit of gratitude to David Bowie,” he said. “For us Bowie’s always been there. I think he’s such a part of the tapestry of the culture coming out of the UK and the music.”

Asked about which Bowie tracks inspire him, Neil chose ‘Low’ album track ‘Sound and Vision’. “Even though there’s not a lot of vocals on that one, it’s one of my favourite songs, I love how he put a three or four minute intro to songs.”

‘The Howl’ singer added: “For me there’s so many amazing songs, so many beautiful songs, so many songs that bring out different feelings.”

Neil also revealed that the group would often play Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ to prepare for their live performances.

“We used to go onto ‘Let’s Dance’, which I know isn’t Bowie’s greatest song, but it got us right pumped up, so thank you David Bowie for all you’ve done.”

Biffy Clyro will be headlining Download Festival 2017 alongside System Of A Down and Aerosmith next June.

Neil is also currently working on a solo album as ZZC, due out this year. In a recent interview he said that the project, in a departure from Biffy Clyro’s material, will be “purely electronic”.

Listen to the full interview below, Neil’s comments on Bowie begin at the the 27-minute mark.